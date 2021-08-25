Patriots trade RB Michel to Rams for 2022 draft picks

Michel entered the preseason at a pivotal point of his injury-plagued career.

The Patriots declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May, clearing the way from him to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

During his rookie campaign, he fought through the lingering effects of the left knee injury he suffered as a senior at Georgia. He appeared in eight games and rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

He appeared in 14 games in 2019 but saw his production tail off. He ran for 912 yards and seven TDs while his yards per carry average fell to 3.7.

That average rose to 5.7 last season before a quadriceps injury sidelined him for six games. The 26-year-old also spent a week on the COVID-19 list.

His contract status left him entering training camp fighting for a roster spot this season in New England.

Damien Harris was productive in 2020, his second season, and got most of the snaps. The Patriots drafted former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round in April, and he joined a depth chart that also includes veteran James White, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor.

Stevenson had two impressive performances during the first two exhibition games, running for four touchdowns, including a 91-yard score.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL