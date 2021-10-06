Pats releasing Gilmore after failing to agree on contract

He was scheduled to make a $7 million base salary this season. He also received a $500,000 roster bonus, but even with that, his 2021 compensation would have ranked him 25th among NFL cornerbacks.

That didn’t sit well with Gilmore, who has been a standout in New England’s secondary since arriving as a free agent from Buffalo in 2017. He has 11 interceptions in his four seasons with the Patriots.

Gilmore tied a career low with one interception last season. He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and the quad injury.

He told ESPN this summer that he only wanted fair value and that he was feeling good following surgery.

“I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out,” Gilmore told ESPN. “Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is.”

Despite losing safety Patrick Chung to retirement, the Patriots did do some things to bolster their secondary this offseason. Defensive back J.C. Jackson, who led the team with nine interceptions last season, re-signed, and the team added veteran Jalen Mills. Jackson already has two interceptions this season.

An extended absence by Gilmore would have hampered his ability to build chemistry with a unit that also added several new pieces on the defensive line in free agency, including defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and edge rusher Matt Judon.

With Gilmore now gone, the Patriots will turn their full attention to fortifying a defense that ranks fourth in the NFL, allowing 185 passing yards per game.

