Patterson, Scholastic team up on new literacy initiative

Scholastic announced Monday that United States of Readers will help bring books to 32,000 kids nationwide, grades K-8, from low-income families.

“In so many communities around the country even our affordable offerings are out of reach for some families, and teachers are having to pay for the books themselves,” Judy Newman, president and “Reader-in-Chief” of Scholastic Book Clubs, said in a statement. “We knew we needed to come up with an alternative to our tried and true model, because every child needs to be able to choose and own books, and see themselves as a reader! The United States of Readers does just that.”