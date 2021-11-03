Paul Newman memoir left unpublished to come out next year

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Wednesday that the book, currently untitled, will include Newman's thoughts on “acting, directing, boyhood, family, fame, Hollywood, Broadway, love, his first marriage, his 50-year marriage to Joanne Woodward, drinking, politics, racing, his ultimate ride to stardom, and aging gracefully.”

Newman, who died in 2008, began the book in the 1980s with the help of screenwriter Stewart Stern, who in turn spoke to dozens of Newman's friends and associates. It was recently found in the Connecticut home where Woodward still lives.