Paul Pelosi's accused attacker to appear for first time

In Washington, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.

Manger said while many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by this yearend, “there is still a lot of work to do.”

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said

Manger said the attack on Pelosi's husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time, protected by her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She swiftly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the assault on Paul Pelosi appeared to be premeditated, and she appealed to Americans to “tone down” the political rhetoric.

___

Mascaro reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.

