Paula Reto wins CP Women’s Open for first LPGA Tour title

Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.

“I think I had a decent shot at it,” Korda said. “I played good golf, and honestly, I’m just grateful that I am playing golf and I’m out here, and I’m enjoying every second of it.”

Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.

Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under. Canadian star Brooke Henderson tied for 49th at 5 under after a 69 in front of a large gallery.

“It was amazing,” Henderson said about the fans . “I didn’t necessarily expect that because I was thinking, you know, they should go and see some really good golf happening. It’s amazing that they were out there the whole time, just so many people. I felt the love all week.”

Golf Canada said an event-record 75,000 fans attended the event during the week.

