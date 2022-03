Paul's back, Suns clinch top seed with 140-130 win in Denver

Booker was 16 of 25 from the field, while Bridges was 8 of 9. Booker, Bridges and Deandre Ayton have played well in Paul’s absence and Ayton had a career-high 35 points Wednesday night in a comeback victory at Minnesota. He had 16 on Thursday night.

Paul returned roughly five weeks after breaking his right thumb in a game against Houston on Feb. 16, just before the All-Star break.

“It’s good to have him back,” Suns coach Monty Williams said about an hour before tip-off. “He’s been working diligently to not just get back but play at a level he wants to play. I’m sure the guys are jacked up.”

“I knew he was close to coming back and I was just hoping that wouldn’t be tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said while Paul was warming up at an empty Ball Arena.

The Suns were worried that Paul might miss the remainder of the regular season because of the thumb injury, but the veteran has been active in recent practices in a push to return.

With a nine-game lead over second-place Memphis with eight games left for both teams, the Suns wrapped up the best record in the NBA and home-court throughout the playoffs.

Hyland scored 19 first-half points and sank 5 of 7 long-range jumpers, along the way surpassing Jamal Murray's rookie record of 115 3-pointers in a season, and the Nuggets took a 68-66 lead into the locker room on Jeff Green's 3-pointer.

Booker had 24 points at the break.

TIP-INS

Suns: Have won a season-high seven straight away from home to improve their NBA-best road record to 30-6. Phoenix got off to a slow start, falling behind 9-2 but Paul's first basket tied it at 15 at the 6:33 mark. ... Booker fouled Hyland hard on a shot that wasn't whistled and then got fouled at the other end on a 3-point try. He made all three foul shots while boos rang down from the crowd.

Nuggets: Hyland missed a pair of free throws before scoring the Nuggets' final 10 points of the first quarter. That included a 3-pointer and a three-point play. ... His rushed jumper after losing the handle swished just as the third-quarter buzzer went off, giving Denver a 106-104 lead.

TOAST MALONE

In his first comments since his multi-year contract extension was announced this week, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, "It's so empowering when you have ownership continue to believe in you. Obviously, seven years in one place in a lifetime in this business. And to know that we have work to do and we'll be here for a while longer. is just really, really exciting for me and my family."

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Nuggets: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, pulls in a pass as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, waits for play to resume as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers walks past during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, center, fouls Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, right, while getting caught in a screen by Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, left, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul unlaces his left shoe after losing it in a scamble for the ball in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski