Pavelski scores 2 as Stars take 2-1 series lead over Flames

Radek Faksa scored the first goal for Dallas, and Roope Hintz added an empty-net tally just before the final horn. Miro Heiskanen had two assists for the Stars, who also finished with a 44-23 advantage in hits.

Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis had goals for Calgary.

After the teams traded shutouts and combined for only three goals in the two games at Calgary, they had another physical and brawling game. Matthew Tkachuk and John Klingberg fought only 1:22 into the game, trading blows and getting 5-minute majors as Oettinger made a glove save of Johnny Gaudreau's wrister on Calgary's first shot.

Pavelski’s first goal of the game tied the game at 2 about midway through the second period, when he knocked in Heiskanen’s shot that ricocheted off Markstrom. That came only seconds after Markstrom’s off-balance rejection of a shot by Heiskanen, though the Stars were able to keep the possession alive.

Markstrom stopped 28 shots.

Faksa put the Stars up 1-0 about 8 1/2 minutes into the game when he used his stick to redirect Esa Lindell’s shot on a pass from Heiskanen right after a faceoff.

Just before that, Faksa was leveled in front of the net by Noah Hanifan before Markstrom was able to control the puck after a shot by Heiskanen.

Calgary got even at 1-1 on a goal that Stars coach Rick Bowness thought came because of goalie interference, with Oettinger laid on his side after contact with Milan Lucic. Dallas lost the replay challenge.

It appeared that Lucic, who was engaged with Tyler Seguin, tried to avoid the Dallas goalie. The contact happened just outside the crease and Lucic was able to push the puck back front, where it was knocked in by Lewis.

The Flames took a 2-1 lead when Lindholm scored from just inside the circle early in the second period.

NOTES

Klingberg got a game misconduct at the end of the first period in Game 1 of the series, at the same time Tkachuk was in a fight with Michael Raffl. Klingberg also got a roughing penalty in Game 2, and added an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty later in Game 3. He has 26 penalty minutes in this series, after 34 penalty minutes in 74 regular-season games. ... Oettinger had stopped 57 shots in a row over a span of nearly 129 minutes, ending the seventh-longest postseason scoreless streak ever by a Stars goalie. ... There have been 45 penalties and 124 penalty minutes combined in the three games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) moves to cover up a shot as defenseman Joel Hanley (44) helps defend against pressure from Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) moves to cover up a shot as defenseman Joel Hanley (44) helps defend against pressure from Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) is congratulated after his goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) is congratulated after his goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger watches play against the Calgary Flames during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger watches play against the Calgary Flames during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, left, shouts at an official standing nearby as Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13), Elias Lindholm (28) and Connor Mackey (3) celebrate a goal by Lindholm during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, left, shouts at an official standing nearby as Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13), Elias Lindholm (28) and Connor Mackey (3) celebrate a goal by Lindholm during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Stars left wing Marian Studenic (43) maintains control of the puck against pressure from Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars left wing Marian Studenic (43) maintains control of the puck against pressure from Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) deflects a shot by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) deflects a shot by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) gets help from defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defending against Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) gets help from defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defending against Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28), Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and Flames center Blake Coleman (20) compete for the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28), Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and Flames center Blake Coleman (20) compete for the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Calgary Flames defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) compete for control of the puck during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Calgary Flames defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) compete for control of the puck during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez