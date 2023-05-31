Pay packages for female CEOs fell last year after big gains in 2021, ranks remain thin

Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, was the highest paid female CEO in the AP survey for the fourth year in a row, but she slipped to 26th highest paid overall, from 22nd last year. Su was the highest paid of all CEOs, men and women, in 2019.

The AP's and Equilar's compensation study included pay data for 343 CEOs at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two fiscal years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30.

Some notable female CEOs aren’t included because they became CEO less than two years ago or their companies file proxy statements at a different time, including Roz Brewer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Jane Fraser at Citigroup and Linda Rendle at Clorox.

Most of a CEO’s pay package consists of stock and stock options awards. At AMD, stock awards and options made up more than 90% of Su’s pay. Her total pay package of $30.2 million was up 2% from her package the previous year.

Nasdaq’s CEO Adena Friedman received the biggest pay raise, a 40% jump. That was mostly due to a performance-based stock option award with a value of $10 million, associated with the renewal of her employment agreement for an additional five years. Half of the stock option award will become available after five years of employment, and half will be awarded if Friedman reaches an earnings target in five years. Her total pay package is valued at $28 million.

Executives could see steeper pay cuts in 2023 when boards consider the full effect of the stock market’s downturn, said Kelly Malafis, a partner at Compensation Advisory Partners, a consulting firm that works with boards. The S&P 500 fell nearly 20% in 2022.

AP Business Writer Alexandra Olson in New York contributed to this report.

