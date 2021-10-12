Pay up: UN climate summit leader says funding key to success

Sharma, who was the U.K.'s secretary of state for business before he stepped down to oversee the COP26 conference, also put pressure on the Group of 20 nations that together account for the bulk of global wealth and trade and around 80% of polluting emissions that contribute to global warming.

In July, G-20 nations all agreed that before the COP26 meeting, they would each lay out “ambitious” targets to reduce emissions by 2030, Sharma said. But some haven’t yet done so and “must deliver,” he said.

“I say to those G-20 leaders: They simply must step up ahead of COP26," he said.

Caption President of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, Alok Sharma answers a reporter during a press conference at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Sharma met with UNESCO Director-General, Audrey Azoulay to discuss the goals of the COP 26. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

