PBS' Judy Woodruff apologizes for an on-air remark about peace talks in Israel

But Woodruff said in a post on X Wednesday that she had not seen later reporting that the story had been denied by the Trump campaign and Israel. She said her remarks had not been based on any original reporting on her part.

“This was a mistake, and I apologize for it,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff's long career in journalism has included time at CNN and NBC News. She was host of PBS' "NewsHour" between 2013 and 2022, before stepping down for a reporting project.