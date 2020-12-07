Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack

Altogether more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

Upton was getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hitting the Utah. No one on board knew what caused the ship to shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

Upton swam ashore to Ford Island, where he jumped in a trench to avoid strafing planes. He sought refuge there for about 30 minutes until a truck came and took him to safety.

Utpon said he doesn't mind talking about that day. What upsets him more is losing shipmates over the years. He said only three crew members of the Utah are still alive, including himself.

