Pearl Harbor shooting probe finds mental health care flaws

Romero was assigned to the USS Columbia submarine, which was in dry dock at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at the time of the Dec. 4 shooting. His job was to stand watch and provide security for the submarine.

He used his service-issued M-4 rifle to shoot the civilians and a service-issued M-9 rifle to shoot himself immediately afterward. The shooting — which killed Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, and wounded Roger Nakamine, 36 — lasted a few seconds.

Romero completed annual arms screening in September 2019. But he was not re-screened even though the Navy was aware of multiple “risk factors” including: two single motor vehicle accidents within a year, general isolation from his shipmates, repeated counseling, a disciplinary review board, a failure to be promoted and an executive officer inquiry the day before the shooting.

The report singled out shortcomings by the submarine force's mental health program, which diagnosed Romero with “phase of life problems.” Romero met with a licensed provider at the program's Pearl Harbor clinic once. But his remaining seven visits were with a behavioral health technician who was an unlicensed enlisted sailor.

Staff shortages contributed to a lack of proper oversight of the unlicensed technician, the report said.

A forensic psychiatrist who reviewed Romero's case for the investigation said Romero showed signs of an undiagnosed mental disorder.

The psychiatrist said the most probable diagnoses for Romero, in order of likelihood, were as follows: autistic spectrum disorder, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, social anxiety disorder, personality disorder, anxiety disorder, depressive disorder and adjustment disorder. All of the above would likely disqualify a sailor from submarine duty, except for adjustment disorder, the report said.

Further, Aquilino said the USS Columbia's medical representative was unaware of Romero's clinic visits. He said this lack of communication “creates a serious vulnerability in military readiness which is unacceptable.” He said the service member's right to confidentiality must be balanced against evaluating what information is necessary to relay to the chain of command.

“The overly conservative stance on patient confidentiality served neither the patient nor the command well in this situation,” the admiral said.