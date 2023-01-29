Pegasus races planned for Gulfstream and Santa Anita in 2024

This coming Saturday, Gulfstream will play host to the Holy Bull while Santa Anita has the Robert B. Lewis — both of them Kentucky Derby prep races.

And on March 4, Gulfstream has the Fountain of Youth, another major Derby prep, while San Anita has the Big Cap. Plans call for coordinated post times at those two tracks on those days to provide the best racing action every 20 minutes, as well as some unique betting options.

“We can never rest on our laurels,” Stronach said. “We have to keep moving forward. We have a great team that’s really committed.”

The main Pegasus race is one of the biggest-paying races in North America. Art Collector claimed about $1.8 million from a $3 million purse with his win on Saturday. In 2022, only the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic and $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf featured bigger prizes among U.S. races, and the $3 million Pegasus purse is equal to the one offered last year at the Kentucky Derby.

Regardless of what happens with the Santa Anita plan for future Pegasus events, Stronach insisted Gulfstream will continue having Pegasus days. There has even been talk about Gulfstream playing host to Breeders’ Cup races again, something that hasn’t happened since 1999.

“This is staying here in Miami,” Stronach said. “Pegasus has a home here in Miami. We can’t move Pegasus from Miami. We have great partners here and it’s more than just a day now. We have deep roots here in Miami.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky