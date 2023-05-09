Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals

Rummie comes to Westminster with handler, owner and breeder David Fitzpatrick, who has guided two other Pekes to Westminster wins: Malachy in 2012 and Wasabi in 2021. Rummie has what it takes, too, he said.

“He moves so beautiful, true to Pekingese type, lots of carriage, presence — everything in one, here," Fitzpatrick said.

The Frenchie, Winston, came in second at Westminster last year and went on to win last fall's National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. Now he's representing the most prevalent dog breed in the United States, as of rankings released in March.

He “just steals your heart,” handler and co-owner Perry Payson said after Winston's spirited turn, which included an impromptu leap into a decorative box in the middle of the ring.

But if those four were the chosen finalists, there were other fan favorites, too.

There was the bloodhound that bowed deeply before a judge, the shiba inu shown by a 10-year-old handler, and the Ibizan hound that breeder, owner and handler Alexandria Mitchell led to a strong showing.

The Ibizan hound, Hugo, made it past the judge's first cut. That's a feat for a breeder-owner-handler at a show where many exhibitors handle other people's dogs as a career.

“I'm speechless right now,” said Mitchell, of Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Audra Maes, at 10, was decades younger than many other handlers in the televised semifinals (which isn't unheard-of in dog showing). But the Denver girl summed up the experience with aplomb: “It was pretty cool.”

___

Associated Press writer Anna Furman contributed. New York-based AP journalist Jennifer Peltz has covered the Westminster dog show since 2013.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

