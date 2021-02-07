Pelican named Arvy survives frostbite, sent to sanctuary

The brown pelican, nicknamed Arvy, was rescued from the icy Connecticut River on Jan. 27. The bird, whose species is not typically seen in the Northeast, was taken to a bird rehabilitation facility in Killingworth, Connecticut, suffering from severe hypothermia.

'So when Arvy first arrived, this poor bird couldn't even stand, couldn't lift his head," Christine Cummings, president of A Place Called Hope, told TV station WTNH.