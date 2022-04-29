Pelicans have a $200 million decision to make on Williamson

“I wouldn’t be able to sign it fast enough,” Williamson said when asked if he would sign an extension.

It's a major decision for the Pelicans, who obviously would love to add a player of Williamson's enormous skill level to a core that took the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to six games in the playoffs. There is excitement in New Orleans about the finish, and the future, and rightly so.

“Words cannot describe how excited I am,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said Friday, when the team held its end-of-season meetings before before dispersing for the summer. “I’m ready to get right back to work.”

The question is when Williamson will be ready to work.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and an All-Star last season said Friday that he could have been in the Pelicans' lineup down the stretch this season, but he and the organization “decided longevity was better than trying to rush back.”

Williamson was speaking to reporters for the first time since media day last September. During his silence questions arose about whether he was unhappy in New Orleans.

“I can’t control rumors,” Williamson said. “Anybody who knows me knows I want to be here.”

Griffin said Williamson is a few weeks away from his next evaluation, which the Pelicans hope will result in restrictions being removed from the player’s workout routine.

Williamson acknowledged he was in “a mentally bad space” at times during the season because of the frustration due to his slow-healing injury.

He didn’t initially reach out to CJ McCollum, whom the Pelicans acquired along with Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in a February trade.

Williamson said he texted McCollum, a 10-year veteran whose arrival fueled New Orleans’ late-season surge, to apologize for not reaching out sooner.

“CJ was cool about it,” Williamson said. “He’s a great dude. The short amount of time I have been around him, I’ve learned so much from him. Great teammate. I’m excited to get on the court with him. I’m in a great space now.

“We have a lot of great pieces. We have a special group. When I got around the fellas, it was always good vibes with them.”

Green began his tenure with the expectation that he would build his team around Williamson and forward Brandon Ingram, who had a breakout series in his first playoff appearance this season. But Williamson was never available.

“I love that he wants to be here, that he wants to be in the gym, working toward getting healthy, working toward being the best player he can be," Green said.

Green said three rookies who played prominent roles — first-round pick Trey Murphy III, second-round pick Herbert Jones Jr. and free agent Jose Alvarado — will benefit significantly from the experience of playing “meaningful games” at the end of the season.

“My message to our team is that there will be expectations,” Green said. “We won’t sneak up on people, but that’s good. That’s what lets you know you’re a good team and that’s what we’re striving to become.”

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green yells to his team across the floor during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams wipes tears from the face of New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green after an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)