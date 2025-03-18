Pelicans say Trey Murphy III will miss rest of the season with shoulder injuries

He will miss the remainder of the season. The Pelicans said they would update Murphy's status further when appropriate.

Murphy was having, by far, the best season of his four-year career. He averaged 21.2 points, 6.4 points more per game than he averaged last season. He was also averaging career-bests in rebounds (5.1 per game) and assists (3.5 per game).

The Pelicans have long been out of playoff contention, in part because of injuries, and are 18-51 going into the season's final 13 games.

