Pelicans' Zion Williamson experiences 'regression' in foot

The Pelicans have started this season 8-20 without Williamson. But since beginning 2-14, New Orleans has gone 6-6 in its past 12 contests. The Pelicans next play Sunday night in San Antonio.

Williamson played in just 24 games as a rookie because of a preseason right knee injury (lateral meniscus). In his second season, he played in 61 of 72 games, averaging 27 points per game.

He hurt his foot last summer while performing basketball drills with his stepfather, with whom he has entrusted his offseason training. The Pelicans revealed the injury on the first day of training camp in September, saying they hoped he’d be ready to play by the regular-season opener on Oct. 20. Williamson agreed with that timeline, which has since proved overly optimistic by at least two months.

Now there's no definitive timeline for Williamson's return, with the Pelicans saying only that "additional updates will be provided as warranted.”

