Pelosi says bipartisan panel should investigate Capitol riot

Neither House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, a close ally of the former president, nor Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been sharply critical of Trump’s role in the attacks, have said if they would support forming a commission on the Capitol riot. Spokespeople for McCarthy and other House GOP leaders did not return requests for comment on the legislation.

Still, some Republicans have said they think such a commission is necessary alongside other congressional efforts to investigate the attack.

“There should be a complete investigation about what happened,” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial. “What was known, who knew it and when they knew, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies, also said this weekend that he supports a commission “to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again.”

Democrats made clear that if the commission is formed, it should examine Trump’s role.

“There’s still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear and a 9/11 commission is a way to make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. “And that we lay bare the record of just how responsible and how abjectly violating of his constitutional oath President Trump really was.”

The independent 9/11 Commission in 2004 made 41 sweeping recommendations to prevent another terrorist attack, covering tighter domestic security, reform of intelligence gathering and new foreign policy directions. Several of them were later passed by Congress and signed by then-President George W. Bush.

In their letter, Hamilton, a Democrat, and Kean, a Republican, said that a “strong, resilient, and responsive Congress is essential for our system of government to work,” and the commission was essential so that the American people learn the truth of what happened.

They recommended the panel have subpoena power and that that it be bipartisan, including staff that are chosen for their expertise, and that there be “adequate time and sufficient resources,” according to the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

“Our country has been wounded,” the former 9/11 commission chairmen said. “A full accounting of the events of January 6th and the identification of measures to strengthen the Congress can help our country heal.”

