Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

In the House primary, Democrat Mary Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich advanced to the November election. It was too early to call the fourth spot. The winner of the November race will be elected to a two-year term.

Peltola, Begich and Palin were also competing in a special election to serve the remainder of the late-Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. Young died in March. The special election was voters' first shot at ranked voting in a statewide race. The winner of the special election may not be known until at least Aug. 31.

The special election was on one side of the ballot; the other side contained primary races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor and legislative seats.

Palin, in a statement Tuesday evening, called this “the first test case of the crazy, convoluted, undesirable ranked-choice voting system.”

Begich, a businessman from a family of prominent Democrats, came out hard against Palin during the campaign, seeking to cast her as someone chasing fame and as a quitter; Palin resigned during her term as governor in 2009.

A narrator in one of Palin’s ads refers to Begich as “negative Nick” and says Palin wants to serve in Congress “to carry Don Young’s torch.”

Peltola, a former lawmaker who most recently worked at a commission whose goal is to rebuild salmon resources on the Kuskokwim River, has cast herself as a “regular Alaskan” and as a consensus builder.

In the race for Alaska governor, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy advanced, as did former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democrat Les Gara. It was too early to call the fourth spot.

Dunleavy and his running mate, Nancy Dahlstrom, in a statement said this "is only the start of the race. We’ll dig into all the numbers as they come in over the next few days to find out where we need to shore up our campaign, and we’re looking forward to reaching every Alaskan and earning their vote between now and November.”

Walker is running with Heidi Drygas and Gara with Jessica Cook.

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, flashes a thumbs-up to a passing motorist while waving signs, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Murkowski faces 18 challengers in the state's open primary for U.S. Senate, in which the top four vote-getters regardless of party affiliation will advance to the November general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen Combined Shape Caption U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, flashes a thumbs-up to a passing motorist while waving signs, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Murkowski faces 18 challengers in the state's open primary for U.S. Senate, in which the top four vote-getters regardless of party affiliation will advance to the November general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen

Combined Shape Caption Nick Begich, a Republican candidate in both the special election and regular primary for Alaska's open U.S. House seat, emerges from a booth after voting Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich is in two elections on Tuesday. He is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. He is also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen Combined Shape Caption Nick Begich, a Republican candidate in both the special election and regular primary for Alaska's open U.S. House seat, emerges from a booth after voting Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich is in two elections on Tuesday. He is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. He is also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen

Combined Shape Caption Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Peltola is in two races on the Aug. 16, 2022, ballot in Alaska. One is the U.S. House special election, a ranked choice election in which she is competing against Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The winner of that race will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. The other race she is in is the U.S. House primary. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer Combined Shape Caption Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Peltola is in two races on the Aug. 16, 2022, ballot in Alaska. One is the U.S. House special election, a ranked choice election in which she is competing against Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The winner of that race will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. The other race she is in is the U.S. House primary. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Republican candidates Kelly Tshibaka, left, and Sarah Palin talk during an event May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Tshibaka is seeking to become one of four candidates to advance in the U.S. Senate race during Alaska's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 16. Palin is in two elections on Tuesday. She is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. She's also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen Combined Shape Caption FILE - Republican candidates Kelly Tshibaka, left, and Sarah Palin talk during an event May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Tshibaka is seeking to become one of four candidates to advance in the U.S. Senate race during Alaska's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 16. Palin is in two elections on Tuesday. She is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. She's also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, left, answers a reporter's question May 23, 2022, after he and his running mate, Nancy Dahlstrom, right, filed as candidates in the 2022 election. Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run as teams and they are among the 10 sets of candidates hoping to finish in the top four in the Alaska primary election Aug. 16 and advance to the November general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, left, answers a reporter's question May 23, 2022, after he and his running mate, Nancy Dahlstrom, right, filed as candidates in the 2022 election. Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run as teams and they are among the 10 sets of candidates hoping to finish in the top four in the Alaska primary election Aug. 16 and advance to the November general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Democrat Les Gara poses for a photo in downtown Juneau, Alaska, June 8, 2022. Gara, a former state lawmaker from Anchorage, is running for governor this year, with Jessica Cook as his running mate. They are among the 10 sets of candidates hoping to finish in the top four in the Alaska primary election Aug. 16 and advance to the November general election. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer Combined Shape Caption FILE - Democrat Les Gara poses for a photo in downtown Juneau, Alaska, June 8, 2022. Gara, a former state lawmaker from Anchorage, is running for governor this year, with Jessica Cook as his running mate. They are among the 10 sets of candidates hoping to finish in the top four in the Alaska primary election Aug. 16 and advance to the November general election. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer

Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka joins Donald Trump on stage during a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Tshibaka is seeking to become one of four candidates to advance in the U.S. Senate race during Alaska's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 16. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File) Credit: Bill Roth Credit: Bill Roth Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka joins Donald Trump on stage during a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Tshibaka is seeking to become one of four candidates to advance in the U.S. Senate race during Alaska's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 16. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File) Credit: Bill Roth Credit: Bill Roth

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Mary Peltola leaves a voting booth while early voting, Aug. 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola, a Democrat, faces Republicans, Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, in a special election Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, to fill the remainder of the U.S. House term left vacant by Don Young's death in March. Peltola is also a candidate in Tuesday's U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen Combined Shape Caption FILE - Mary Peltola leaves a voting booth while early voting, Aug. 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola, a Democrat, faces Republicans, Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, in a special election Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, to fill the remainder of the U.S. House term left vacant by Don Young's death in March. Peltola is also a candidate in Tuesday's U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen

Combined Shape Caption Democrat Mary Peltola, center, gestures as she speaks with supporters at a fundraiser on Aug. 12, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Peltola is in two races on the Aug. 16, 2022, ballot in Alaska. One is the U.S. House special election, a ranked choice election in which she is competing against Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The winner of that race will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. The other race she is in is the U.S. House primary. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer Combined Shape Caption Democrat Mary Peltola, center, gestures as she speaks with supporters at a fundraiser on Aug. 12, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Peltola is in two races on the Aug. 16, 2022, ballot in Alaska. One is the U.S. House special election, a ranked choice election in which she is competing against Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The winner of that race will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. The other race she is in is the U.S. House primary. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer

Combined Shape Caption Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, speaks with supporters at the grand opening of her reelection campaign office in Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Murkowski said she expects to be among the candidates who will advance from the Aug. 16, 2022, U.S. Senate primary in Alaska. Under a system approved by voters and being used in Alaska for the first time this year, the top four vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the November general election, in which ranked voting will be used. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer Combined Shape Caption Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, speaks with supporters at the grand opening of her reelection campaign office in Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Murkowski said she expects to be among the candidates who will advance from the Aug. 16, 2022, U.S. Senate primary in Alaska. Under a system approved by voters and being used in Alaska for the first time this year, the top four vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the November general election, in which ranked voting will be used. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer) Credit: Becky Bohrer Credit: Becky Bohrer