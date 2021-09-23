Pence hopeful the Supreme Court will restrict abortion in US

He recalled that the administration in which he served as vice president appointed 300 conservative judges to the federal courts, including three new justices to the Supreme Court.

“We may well have a fresh start in the cause of life in America," Pence said. “It is our hope and our prayer that in the coming days, a new conservative majority on the Supreme Court of the United States will take action to restore the sanctity of life in the center of American law.”

It is a pivotal time for abortion rights in the United States. Republican-led state legislatures have enacted increasingly restrictive laws and the Supreme Court’s conservative majority recently allowed a Texas law banning most abortions to go into effect.

The court is due next to consider a Mississippi ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.

Anti-abortion activists hope that the court will use that case to overturn a 1973 case, Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision which ensured a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Caption Former US Vice President Mike Pence holds a speech during the 4th Budapest Demographic Summit in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The biannual demographic summit, which was first organized in 2015, offers a forum for "pro-family thinker" decision-makers, scientists, researchers, and church representatives of the same sort to exchange their thoughts about connections between demographics and sustainability. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh) Credit: Laszlo Balogh Credit: Laszlo Balogh

Caption Former US Vice President Mike Pence after holding a speech during the 4th Budapest Demographic Summit in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The biannual demographic summit, which was first organized in 2015, offers a forum for "pro-family thinker" decision-makers, scientists, researchers, and church representatives of the same sort to exchange their thoughts about connections between demographics and sustainability. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh) Credit: Laszlo Balogh Credit: Laszlo Balogh

Caption Artists perform on stage during the 4th Budapest Demographic Summit in Budapest, Serbia, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The biannual demographic summit, which was first organized in 2015, offers a forum for "pro-family thinker" decision-makers, scientists, researchers, and church representatives of the same sort to exchange their thoughts about connections between demographics and sustainability. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh) Credit: Laszlo Balogh Credit: Laszlo Balogh