Pence to rally with Kemp in Georgia in break with Trump

"Elections are about the future," Pence said in March. "My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values. We cannot win by fighting yesterday's battles, or by relitigating the past."

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pence's plans. But Trump this week panned a trio of current and former Republican governors, including New Jersey's Chris Christie, as “RINOs” — or “Republicans in Name Only” — for supporting Kemp. “That tells you all you need to know about what you are getting in Georgia—just a continuation of bad elections and a real RINO if you vote for Brian Kemp," Trump said.

“Maybe the “R” in RINO really stands for re-elected,” Christie quipped back.

The Georgia race is a gamble for Trump, who notched a major victory in Ohio earlier this month when JD Vance, the candidate he endorsed, came from behind to win a competitive GOP Senate primary. But last week, his pick for governor in Nebraska, Charles Herbster, lost his primary amid groping allegations. And Trump faces further challenges ahead, including in Pennsylvania next week, where his pick for Senate, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, is locked in a tight, three-way race.

Kemp had been substantially ahead of Perdue in polls in March and April, and many expect Kemp will be able to prevail without a June runoff, which would be triggered if no candidate won a majority of the vote.

Perdue, a former senator, has also been lagging in fundraising and had about $900,000 cash on hand on April 30, less than a month before the May 24 primary, while Kemp had $10.7 million.

The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has raised more than $20 million so far and had $8 million in cash on April 30.