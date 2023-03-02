Pence won’t say whether he'd support Trump as 2024 nominee

Pence, on his ninth trip to the early-voting state since leaving office, participated in a policing roundtable with officials in North Charleston. He planned to meet later with pastors in Greenville and host a talk about his latest book at Bob Jones University.

Pence said he would make a decision about 2024 "by the spring.” Already in the race are Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Others who could join them include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“The American people want us to return to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration, but I think they want to see leadership that reflects more of the character of the American people: namely the commitment to principle and the civility that Americans show each other every day,” Pence said. "And so, if we enter the fray, we will offer that kind of leadership.”

Pence was asked whether he was making the case that he was the best choice for Republican voters who supported Trump administration policies but not Trump now. Pence didn't answer directly.

“I promise you, if I become a candidate for president of the United States, I'll be me," Pence said. "I will do it all in a way that I've always aspired to do, and that is show the kind of respect to people, even of differing opinions, that I think the American people show each other every day.

“We've just got to have government as good as our people again, and I'm confident that, someday soon, we will,” he said.

