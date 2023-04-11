Pending abortion ban can’t be prevented, Montana judge rules

The organization asked the court to freeze the law preemptively to make sure patients wouldn't be prevented from getting care while the court considered the case.

“The motion was simply denied as premature and we will renew it as soon as the governor takes action on the bill,” said Martha Fuller, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana.

Fuller asked that the governor “be transparent about his plans for the bill, and when he will sign it.”

Gianforte hasn't said if he plans to sign the bill. His administration criticized Planned Parenthood's attempt to block the bill preemptively, saying the organization was employing " extreme tactics."