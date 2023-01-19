BreakingNews
Victims share stories of money lost to convicted Miami County financial adviser
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Penguin Classics, Marvel to issue new editions of 3 comics

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Bestselling authors Leigh Bardugo, Jerry Craft and Rainbow Rowell are contributing forewords to new editions of three famed Marvel Comics series

NEW YORK (AP) —

Bestselling authors Leigh Bardugo, Jerry Craft and Rainbow Rowell are contributing forewords to new editions of three famed Marvel Comics series.

Penguin Classics is teaming with Marvel on Penguin Classics Marvel Collection, which already includes “Black Panther,” “Captain America” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Three new books will be out Sept. 12: “The Avengers,” with a foreword by Bardugo; “Fantastic Four,” with a foreword by Craft; and “X-Men,” with a foreword by Rowell.

“These volumes provide unique, single-volume introductions to the first decade of The Avengers, the original X-Men, and the Fantastic Four,” series editor Ben Saunders said in a statement Thursday.

“Like our prior releases in this series, each title also features up-to-date scholarship exploring the creative contexts and cultural significance of these vital works of popular culture.”

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age
2
'All Quiet on the Western Front' leads race for BAFTA awards
3
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
4
Florida congressman Steube hurt falling in fall off ladder
5
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top