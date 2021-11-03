Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby's positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.

Though the overwhelming majority of Penguins have been vaccinated, they've spent the early portion of the season wrangling with COVID-19. Crosby and Dumoulin are the seventh and eighth Penguins to go into the COVID-19 protocol since training camp opened in September.