Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

“Approximately 80% of U.S. Olympians are either current or former college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement announcing the guidelines. “This policy alignment provides consistency and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the U.S. Olympics.”

The NCAA policy is effective immediately, beginning with the 2022 winter championships. Penn did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how the policy would affect Thomas.

NCAA rules on transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Thomas started smashing records this year. She was on the men’s team her first three years, but after transitioning she moved to the women's team.

The Board of Governors is suggesting NCAA divisions allow for additional eligibility if a transgender student-athlete loses eligibility based on the policy change. That flexibility is provided they meet the NCAA’s new guidelines.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports