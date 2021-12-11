Penn State taps ex-Miami coach Diaz as defensive coordinator

“Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization," Penn State coach James Franklin said Saturday in a statement. "He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive Xs & Os knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences. Manny’s defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team.”

With Diaz as the coordinator, Miami's defense ranked in the top three of the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards per play allowed in three straight seasons (2016-18). The Hurricanes' performance on that side of the ball slipped when Diaz became head coach, but it still managed to rank in the top half of the conference in yards per play.