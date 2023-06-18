X

Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

State police say a state trooper and a suspect were both killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A state trooper and a suspect were both killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. in Walker Township, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) northwest of the initial incident. The shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout, state police said in a news release. Officials said Saturday evening that there was no threat to the public.

The troopers' names and the condition of the wounded trooper weren't immediately available. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Colonel Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital, state police said.

