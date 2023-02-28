Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings

The significance of the items, if any, was not immediately clear.

A roommate who lived in the home where the attack took place has told authorities she was awakened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, opened her bedroom door and saw a masked figure clad in black clothing walking past her.

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Additional warrants from Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public Wednesday.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger's Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.