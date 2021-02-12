Pentagon approves 20 more COVID-19 vaccination teams

The Pentagon first received the original request from FEMA in late January, for 100 vaccination teams with a total of 10,000 troops. Kirby said only one team has been deployed so far because it is a complicated process that requires coordination with local and state authorities to identify the right locations and determine the infrastructure and support that is needed. He said it takes time to set each site up correctly.

“We don’t want to move too fast so that we’re overwhelming the process or the system.,” Kirby told Pentagon reporters.

Officials have said that more vaccination sites will open around the country as more doses of vaccine become available. The military deployment comes as the nation is in a race against a virus that is spawning mutations, which may make it spread more easily and inflict deadlier disease.

The 20 new teams will include 10 that will have 222 members, and 10 smaller units with 139 personnel.