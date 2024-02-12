Pentagon chief Austin remains hospitalized, will not travel to Brussels for Ukraine, NATO meetings

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

Austin, 70, was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday afternoon to address bladder issues. After further tests he was admitted into the critical care unit for supportive care and close monitoring and has since transferred authorities to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

Following the Ukraine meeting he was to attend a regular meeting of NATO defense ministers, also in Brussels. It was not immediately clear if Hicks would attend that meeting instead.

This is Austin’s second hospitalization due to complications following surgery in December to treat prostate cancer.