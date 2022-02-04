Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable

“Based upon our investigation, at the tactical level this was not preventable,” said Brig. Gen. Lance Curtis, who led the investigation. He added that military leaders on the ground in Kabul followed proper security measures, at times closing the gate or pausing the processing of evacuees.

Military officials said that gunfire after the blast was found to be warning shots fired by U.S. and British troops, and that no one was killed or wounded by gunshots.

McKenzie said the investigation revealed that the ball bearings caused wounds that looked like gunshots. He said some troops in the area fired a number of warning shots, and that led others to believe that the attack also included gunmen.

U.S. military officials have said all along that the U.S. forces at the gates were doing a dangerous job. Overall the U.S.-led coalition evacuated about 126,000 people in about three weeks, and the U.S. left Afghanistan for the last time at about midnight on Aug. 30.

Early on, McKenzie said troops at the gates had to get close to the people they were screening.

“This is close up work. The breath of the person you are searching is upon you,” McKenzie said in August soon after the attack.