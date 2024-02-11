WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon: Defense Sec. Austin hospitalized with bladder issue, but 'retaining the functions and duties of his office.'
In Other News
1
NATO leader says Trump puts allies at risk by saying Russia can 'do...
2
Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized with bladder issue, but...
3
Sheriff says suspect "is down" after shooting at celebrity pastor Joel...
4
Paopao, No. 1 South Carolina run past No. 11 UConn early without...
5
Tatum has 26 points and Celtics withstand late rally to beat Heat...