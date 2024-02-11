Pentagon: Defense Sec. Austin hospitalized with bladder issue, but 'retaining the functions and duties of his office'

Nation & World
51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon: Defense Sec. Austin hospitalized with bladder issue, but 'retaining the functions and duties of his office.'

