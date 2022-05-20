Pentagon spokesman John Kirby moving to White House

Kirby, who also served as the top spokesman at the Pentagon and the State Department during the Obama administration, is expected to take handle strategic communications for the NSC, as the West Wing navigates a range of foreign policy challenges, from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to North Korea's nuclear program. Kirby has been a fixture on cable news, particularly during the Ukraine crisis, and is valued in the administration for seeming to handle even the thorniest foreign policy questions with ease.

The person familiar with the matter confirmed Kirby's move to the White House on the condition of anonymity before it was announced publicly. The Washington Post first reported on Kirby's shift.