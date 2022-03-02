People from South Sudan, Sudan get temporary US legal status

They were one country until 2011, when the south seceded following decades of civil war.

DHS noted that South Sudan faces increased violence from government security forces and armed groups and three years of widespread unprecedented flooding that has put millions at risk of famine in adding the country to the list of countries whose people have temporary protected status in the U.S.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to offer temporary protection to Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals in the United States until conditions in each country improve and individuals can safely return,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

Anyone from either country who arrived in the U.S. after Tuesday would not be eligible for the temporary status, which requires a background security check and does not make anyone automatically in line to receive permanent legal status.