Perez wins in Abu Dhabi for 3rd and biggest title of career

His previous wins on the tour came at the Dunhill Links Championship in 2019 and the Dutch Open in May last year.

Perez finished on 18 under par for the tournament, with Sebastian Soderberg (67) and Min Woo Lee (68) tied for second place.

Lee almost dramatically forced a playoff when his third shot at the par-5 18th rolled back and nearly dropped into the cup for eagle.

Lee was in a share of the lead after the third round with major winners Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari but they both faded in the back nine at Yas Island Links.

Lowry, in particular, struggled to a 76 after finishing bogey-bogey-triple bogey-bogey, and was in a tie for 28th.

Padraig Harrington, a 51-year-old Irishman, was alone in fourth place — two shots behind Perez — after a closing 67.

