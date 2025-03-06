Performance coach touted by NFL star AJ Brown has a book deal

“I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to ‘Inner Excellence’ and for the impact it’s had on so many lives around the world,” Murphy said in a statement. "My mission has always been to help people unlock their full potential — not just in performance, but in life — and I’m excited to continue that journey.”

Brown, a star receiver for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was seen flipping through "Inner Excellence" while on the sidelines during a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January. The once-obscure book soon topped Amazon's bestseller list.

Brown has praised Murphy's guidance because football is "90% mental and 10% physical for me." He shared a photo of the book on social media with several passages highlighted and underlined in yellow.