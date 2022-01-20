'Peril' co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News

Reporting for “Peril” and attempts by former President Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election made clear to him the need to closely follow efforts to change how America votes and how that vote is counted, he said.

He begins at CBS News' Washington bureau on Feb. 13, and will contribute to the network's broadcast, digital and streaming platforms, the network said.

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, has made a series of moves this month in Washington. Mark Lima, formerly West Coast bureau chief, is taking over as Washington bureau chief. Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face the Nation,” will also be executive editor of politics and Matthew Mosk is moving from ABC News to become senior investigative editorial director.