Personal issues between 3 men led to shooting outside Amazon

Police said the relationship between Murphy and the wounded Amazon worker was unclear.

The victim was shot multiple times but police said he was in stable condition at a hospital Wednesday evening and expected to survive.

Police said the other Amazon contractor had his own gun and showed up to protect the worker who was shot.

That man wasn’t injured and was cooperating with the shooting investigation, according to police who didn’t immediately release the names of the two contractors.

Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha said the two men did work that supported the company’s delivery network.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon drivers who pick up packages to deliver to customers.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot,” Rocha said. “We’re working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time.”

Operations at the complex were suspended after the shooting and all of its employees and partners were sent home with pay, Rocha added.