Peru judge: preventative prison for president's relative

The prosecutor’s office asked a judge last week to impose a 3-year preventative sentence.

Castillo has not commented on the detention of his relative. But at the time she turned herself in, he said “they will pull out all the stops to continue hitting my family, my parents, brothers, it is part of the struggle but they are not going to break me.”

Prosecutor's have accused Castillo, several of his relatives, Transportation Minister Geiner Alvarado and a town mayor of being part of a criminal group that created front companies to launder money. The coordinator of the alleged group was the first lady and three relatives of the president, including Paredes, were figureheads.

The prosecution said Paredes helped the owner of one front company obtain a public works project despite not having the economic capacity or experience to guarantee its completion.

Despite only a year in office, Peru's president faces several criminal investigations, including for influence peddling and leading a criminal network.

Despite being investigated, Castillo cannot be formally accused by a judge because Peru's constitution says the president can only be accused of treason, dissolving congress without reason and for not allowing elections. Prosecutors must wait until Castillo leaves the presidency to formally present other charges against him.

Castillo was a rural teacher before he shocked Peru’s political elite by winning election as president campaigning on promises to improve education, health care and other services. But the political neophyte’s first year has seen near constant turmoil, with Cabinet members changing multiple times and Castillo staving off two impeachment attempts.

An opponent of the government of President Pedro Castillo holds photos of Castillo, his sister-in-law Yenifer and his wife Lilia Paredes with text that reads Spanish, "Criminals," gather outside a court building to protest against Yenifer Paredes, the sister-in-law of President Castillo, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A judge will decide if Paredes should be held in preventive detention for 36 months, as requested by the prosecution for her alleged participation in a corruption network. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

