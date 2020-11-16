Peru now has no president as crisis takes chaotic turn

“I think this is the most serious democratic and human rights crisis we have seen since Fujimori was in power,” said analyst Alonso Gurmendi Dunkelberg, referring to the turbulent rule of strongman Alberto Fujimori from 1990 to 2000.

Peru has much at stake. The country is in the throes of one of the world’s most lethal coronavirus outbreaks and political analysts say the constitutional crisis has cast the country’s democracy into jeopardy.

Congress sparked the calamity a week ago when lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to oust Vizcarra. Using a 19th century-era clause, legislators accused him of “permanent moral incapacity,” saying he took over $630,000 in bribes in exchange for two construction contracts while governor of a small province years ago.

Prosecutors are investigating the accusations, but Vizcarra has not been charged. He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

The move outraged many in Peru, who denounced it as an illegal power grab by a Congress full of amateur politicians looking out for their own interests. Half of the lawmakers are under investigation for potential crimes, including money laundering and homicide. Vizcarra wanted to do away with their parliamentary immunity — a move popular with Peruvians but not with the legislature.

The little-known president of Congress, Manuel Merino, a rice farmer, was sworn into office Tuesday as hundreds of Peruvians protested nearby. He promised to keep in place a scheduled presidential election in April. But his Cabinet appointments irked many, and a heavy-handed response by police fueled anger.

A network of human rights groups reported that 112 people were hurt in Saturday’s protests by wounds from projectiles, batons and inhaling tear gas. Two died — Jack Pintado, 22, who was shot 11 times, including in the head, and Jordan Sotelo, 24, who was hit four times in the chest near his heart.

“Two young people were absurdly, stupidly, unjustly sacrificed by the police,” Peruvian writer and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa said in a recorded video shared on Twitter. “This repression — which is against all of Peru — needs to stop.”

The protests rocking Peru have been unlike any seen in recent years, fueled largely by young people typically apathetic to the country’s notoriously erratic politics. They come a year after a wave of anti-government demonstrations around Latin America demanding better conditions for the poor and working class.

“We want the voice of the people to be heard,” protester Fernando Ramirez said as he banged a spoon against a pot at a protest.

Merino resigned Sunday after most of his Cabinet resigned.

The protests sent a resounding message to political elites that Peruvians will serve as a check on Congress if they try to illegitimately grab power, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard University political scientist who has extensively studied Peru.

“This is a very good day for Peruvian democracy,” Levitsky said.

But hours after jubilant Peruvians filled the streets, cheering Merino’s departure, the country’s crisis was far from a resolution.

Congress has relatively few options for a new president that will appease protesters. An overwhelming majority — 105 of the 130 lawmakers — voted in favor of removing Vizcarra. They were widely expected to choose the latest president from among those who voted against Vizcarra's ouster.

“You look for someone who is clean — not corrupt, not tainted, not behaving in some sort of ridiculous self-interested way — you don’t have a lot of options,” Levitsky said.

After Merino quit, congressional leaders initially nominated Rocio Silva, a lawyer and poet from the leftist Broad Front party who would have become the country’s first female president. But just 42 legislators of 119 casting votes supported her nomination.

The timing of the crisis could not be worse: Peru has the world’s highest per-capita COVID-19 mortality rate and has seen one of Latin America’s worst economic contractions. The International Monetary Fund projects a 14% decline in GDP this year.

In Lima’s historic district — the focal point of protests — demonstrators laid flowers and wrote messages lamenting the two young men killed. Many put the blame squarely on those who voted for Vizcarra’s removal.

“The 105 congressmen are the only ones guilty in their deaths,” protester Rosa Rodriguez shouted through her face mask.

Associated Press writer Franklin Briceño reported this story in Lima and AP writer Christine Armario reported from Bogota, Colombia.

A man puts a Peruvian flag on top of the coffin of Inti Sotelo Camargo, 24, a student who was killed by the police during anti-government protests a day earlier, during his burial in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Interim President Manuel Merino announced his resignation following massive protests unleashed when lawmakers ousted President Martin Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

A priest delivers a Mass during the burial of Inti Sotelo Camargo, 24, a student who was killed by the police during anti-government protests a day earlier, during his burial in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Interim President Manuel Merino announced his resignation following massive protests unleashed when lawmakers ousted President Martin Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Local folk artists perform next to a police line outside the Congress building, as they wait for news from inside on who will be the country's next president, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Interim President Manuel Merino announced his resignation following massive protests unleashed when lawmakers ousted President Martin Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

A caravan of demonstrators on motorcycles ride after interim President Manuel Merino resigned his post, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Merino announced his resignation following massive protests, unleashed when lawmakers ousted President Martin Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Protesters celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Merino stepped down Sunday after two people were killed the night before during a wave of protests unleashed when Congress ousted President Martin Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

In this photo released by Peru's Presidential Palace, Peru's interim president Manuel Merino announces his resignation via a televised address from the Presidential Palace in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Merino stepped down following massive protests unleashed when Congress ousted President Martin Vizcarra. (Luis Iparraguirre/Peru's Presidential Palace via AP) Credit: Luis Iparraguirre Credit: Luis Iparraguirre

People celebrate after the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino, at Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Merino resigned after a violent crackdown on protests that left at least two people dead followed by an exodus of his cabinet members. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Hundred of bikers ride on the street against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima's Miraflores district, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Pressure is mounting on Peru's interim president to resign after a night of protests in which two people were killed as the country's political turmoil deepens. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia