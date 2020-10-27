Peru's Machu Picchu reopening Sunday after pandemic closure

Before entering, visitors will have their temperatures taken and will be required to wear masks and stand at least 2 meters apart. Groups, including a guide, cannot be larger than eight people, and children under 12 will not be allowed. To avoid crowding, visitors will travel on four circuits.

Tour operators are offering packages costing $250 to visit Machu Picchu, which before the pandemic would have cost at least $750.

Peru's tourism revenues have been frozen since it decreed a general lockdown March 16 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. So far, 34,197 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.

Machu Picchu is Peru's tourism jewel and in 2018 drew 1.5 million visitors. The citadel was built in the 15th century as a religious sanctuary for the Incas at an altitude of 2,490 meters (8,170 feet).

Lamas walk inside the empty Machu Picchu archeological site, devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

A lama lays on the grass at the Machu Picchu archeological site, where only maintenance workers gather while it's closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

The famous sundial "Intihuatana" stands at the empty Machu Picchu archeological site, devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Restaurants are closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Aguas Calientes, at the base of Macchu Pichu, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia