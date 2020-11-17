Peruvians get 3rd president in a week amid cautious hopes

Peru plunged into turmoil last week when Congress voted to oust popular ex-President Martín Vizcarra. Protesters filled the streets, decrying the move as a parliamentary coup. Legislators swore in a little-known politician and rice farmer as the country’s interim leader. But he resigned five days later after most of his Cabinet resigned and the demonstrations turned violent.

For more than 24 hours Peru had no designated president.

An engineer by training, Sagasti by default becomes Peru’s president because Merino had no vice president — making him next in line. He is a respected scholar whose works include a book titled, “Democracy and Good Governance.” In 1996, he was among those taken hostage by Tupac Amaru rebels at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Lima.

Sagasti’s reputation as a consensus builder makes him an apt choice for the moment, said Michael Shifter, who is head of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank and knows Sagasti.

“He always had ideas about trying to build bridges in Peru,” Shifter said. “That’s what he really stood for.”

The 76-year-old centrist lawmaker spent the initial hours after being voted in as head of Congress Monday visiting hospitals where injured protesters were recovering and promising to do everything in his power to restore trust in the government.

“We will do everything possible to return hope,” he said.

A biography on Sagasti’s website says he works while listening to classical music, has been married three times and keeps a piece of cardboard from a box of mineral water with the signatures of his former Tupac Amaru captors on a wall.

“It was an interesting experience,” he says of his captivity in the text.

Still, for many Peruvians he is a relative unknown, one more in a steady succession of presidents drawing frustration, confusion and anxiety. The man Peruvians elected in 2016 — Pedro Pablo Kuczynski — was supposed to be in power until 2021. Instead, repeated corruption scandals and strong arming by Congress has brought the nation four leaders before the term expires.

“For me they’re all the same,” said Ernesto Minaya, 52, a shoe shiner. “I don’t know him.”

Outside Congress, about 100 protesters shouted the names of the two men killed in the protests, Jack Pintado, 22, and Jordan Sotelo, 24.

“The bloodshed will not be forgotten!” they yelled.

Sagasti voted against Vizcarra’s ouster — a move likely to win him at least some backing from those who took to the streets in protest. Unlike Vizcarra, he also has a party representing him in Congress. Analysts believe the legislature will still try to stymie any major reforms — particularly to combat corruption — but will have a harder time removing him.

Lawmakers used a 19th century-era clause to oust Vizcarra for “moral incapacity,” accusing him of taking bribes years ago when he was a governor. Vizcarra denies the allegations. The country’s highest court is evaluating whether Congress acted legally. Their ruling is not retroactive but could have an influence going forward.

For many, the ordeal was a blatant display of why Peru’s political system need reform. Congress is full of small, fractured political parties. Many of the politicians have little experience — and about half are themselves are under investigation. But they also wield enormous power and can oust the president with a two-thirds majority vote.

Every living former Peruvian president is being investigated or has been charged with corruption. And yet, despite the turmoil, the country has been one of the strongest economic performers in Latin America. The pandemic, however, has thrown Peru’s economy upside down. The International Monetary Fund projects a 14% decline in GDP this year.

“I think this is the end of that kind of coexistence between dismal politics and sound economy,” Shifter said.

As she perused the tabloid headlines Tuesday, Ana Lizardo, 61, said she was cautiously optimistic that Sagasti might be a break from the past.

“At my age I’ve seen many presidents and they’ve all been corrupt,” she said. “I hope he’s better.”

Francisco Sagasti, center, salutes the flag as he arrives to be sworn-in as the new, interim president at Congress in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Sagasti's appointment marks a tumultuous week in which thousands took to the streets outraged by Congress' decision to oust popular ex-President Martín Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Francisco Sagasti is shown the way by his military escort as he arrives to be sworn-in as the new, interim president at Congress in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Sagasti's appointment marks a tumultuous week in which thousands took to the streets outraged by Congress' decision to oust popular ex-President Martín Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Graffiti written on a wall reads in Spanish "Your political recess is over," as Marta Perez teaches her 4-year-old daughter Diana Valentina to read as she sells candy near Congress where Francisco Sagasti will be sworn-in later in the day as the new, interim president at Congress in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Sagasti's appointment marks a tumultuous week in which thousands took to the streets outraged by Congress' decision to oust popular ex-President Martín Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

A man holds a Peruvian flag in San Martin square after Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti was designated by Congress to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Lawmakers chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after they ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

People celebrate in the street after Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti was designated by Congress to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Lawmakers chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after they ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti takes off his mask after he was designated by Congress to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Lawmakers chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after they ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti, center, walks outside Congress after he was designated by lawmakers to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Congress chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after Congress ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti waves to the crowd after he was designated by Congress to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Congress chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after Congress ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

A man holds a Peruvian flag at a street crossing after Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti was designated by Congress to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Lawmakers chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after they ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

People gather in San Martin square after Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti was designated by Congress to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Lawmakers chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after they ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd