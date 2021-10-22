Peter Scolari of 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies,' dies at 66

His recent roles included Bishop Thomas Marx on the supernatural series “Evil." Series co-creator Robert King remembered him Tuesday as “just wonderful.”

Scolari was “one of the funniest — sneakily funny — actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump,” King said on Twitter.

He received three Emmy nominations playing husband Michael to Julia Duffy’s character Stephanie and boss to Bob Newhart's inn owner and local TV host in the 1980s sitcom “Newhart.”

In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for the role of Ted Horvath, father to Lena Dunham’s Hannah, in “Girls.” In the course of the dramedy created by Dunham, Ted comes out as gay and leaves his wife to find fulfillment.

Scolari's more than four-decade career included guest roles on “ER,” “White Collar” and “Blue Bloods."

Scolari whose previous marriages ended in divorce, is survived by his wife, actor Tracy Shayne, who played opposite him as Berra's wife in “Bronx Bombers." Scolari's survivors also include his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.