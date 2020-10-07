Petra Kvitova serves up storm to reach 1st SF since 2012

“Right now, it's my lucky place,” she said.

The story was unchanged at the start of the second set, with Siegemund broken again in the first game.

But glitches then started creeping into Kvitova's game.

Back-to-back double-faults in the fourth game from the 30-year-old Czech gave Siegemund her first break point of the match.

Kvitova saved that and two others that followed. But Siegemund earned another with a forehand passing shot that sailed past Kvitova at the net and then leveled the set at 2-2 when Kvitova netted a backhand.

Then followed three erratic games whether neither player was able to hold serve and an altercation between Siegemund and the chair umpire who ruled that she had been too slow to serve.

The 32-year-old Siegemund, the oldest debutant Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Norma Marsh at the 1971 Australian Open, complained of lower-back pain after she was broken in the fifth game of that topsy-turvy set and got treatment from the physio.

In the next game, another double-fault from Kvitova gifted Siegemund a break point that enabled her to level again at 3-3.

But the last three games were all one-way for Kvitova. She broke Siegemund to love in the seventh game, helped by a double-fault that brought up three break points, and then held to love to leave Siegemund facing the pressure of serving at 5-3 to stay in the match. It proved too much for her: She double-faulted on match point.

Kvitova's semifinal opponent will be an American. She just doesn't yet know which one of either fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin, the Australian Open champion, or unseeded Danielle Collins.

They were playing in the second match on Chatrier.

Two men's quarterfinals were to follow: 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev vs. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and top-seeded Novak Djokovic against No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta.

