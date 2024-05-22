Petrochemical company fined more than $30 million for 2019 explosions near Houston

Those explosions released more than 11 million pounds of extremely hazardous substances and caused more than $130 million in offsite property damage and other impacts to human health and the environment, according to a news release from the DOJ.

“TPC Group sincerely regrets the damage and disruption caused by the November 2019 incident at our Port Neches facility," the company said via a statement on Tuesday. “Since the event, TPC Group has cooperated fully with all federal, state, and local investigations.”

The company entered into a plea deal with the government on Monday and agreed to pay over $30 million in criminal fines and civil penalties. The plan also includes spending about $80 million to improve its risk management program and improve safety issues at TPC Group’s Port Neches and Houston facilities.

“Today’s guilty plea shows that businesses that choose to place profits over safeguards and legal compliance will face serious consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs for the Eastern District of Texas.