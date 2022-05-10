Pfizer to spend $11.6B on migraine treatment maker Biohaven

The company plans to have about $25 billion in sales by 2030 come from new business developments.

Last November, Pfizer said it would invest $350 million in Biohaven to help sell Nurtec OTD and the spray, zavegepant, outside the United States.

Pfizer said Tuesday the spray is on track for U.S. acceptance in the current quarter, and an oral gel version of it also is being developed for preventing chronic migraines.

The deal for Biohaven also includes some other potential treatments in early stages of development.

Other elements of Biohaven's late-stage development pipeline will go to a new publicly traded company that keeps the Biohaven name.

Shareholders of both Pfizer and Biohaven have approved the sale.

It is expected to close by early 2023, once the new company spin off is completed.