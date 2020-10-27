Pfizer tops 3Q earnings views, makes progress on COVID shot

Excluding one-time items, adjusted income came to $4.1 billion, or 72 cents per share. That beat Wall Street expectations by 2 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue totaled $12.1 billion, down 4% from $12.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Pfizer said it now expects 2020 adjusted earnings per-share of $2.88 to $2.93, tweaked from its July forecast of $2.85 to $2.95. It expects revenue of $48.8 billion to $49.5 billion, narrowed from its previous forecast of $48.6 billion to $50.6 billion.

The biggest U.S. drugmaker by revenue is in the process of spinning off its established products business, which sells mostly off-patent medicines, to combine it with generic drug maker Mylan.

That deal is expected to close by year-end, leaving Pfizer roughly 20% smaller, nimbler and more focused on developing innovative medicines. Pfizer expects to be able to grow revenue at least 6% annually through 2025 as a result of the transformation.

Pfizer shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has increased slightly more than 5%. The stock has climbed 4% in the last 12 months.

